Big rig spill blocks I-15 lanes in North County

Posted 8:02 AM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:07AM, May 8, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A big rig flipped over and spilled its payload in North County Wednesday morning, blocking lanes on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook.

Track traffic conditions here.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. and blocked the two right lanes on northbound I-15 near State Route 76, Caltrans confirmed. The ramp from eastbound SR-76 to northbound I-15 would also be closed during the clean up.

Officials did not immediately say what the big rig was hauling or how long the closures would remain in place.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

