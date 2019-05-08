Big rig spill blocks I-15 lanes in North County

SAN DIEGO — A big rig flipped over and spilled its payload in North County Wednesday morning, blocking lanes on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook.

🚧🚧I-15 NB at SR-76🚧🚧overturned big rig that spilled a load. Right two lanes closed for an extended amount of time, ramp from SR-76 EB to I-15 NB also closed. Unknown timeframe on clean up. 👮‍♀️🚔👨🏻‍🚒#chpoceanside #chp #patiencemakessafety pic.twitter.com/oKfArJ2DVQ — CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) May 8, 2019

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. and blocked the two right lanes on northbound I-15 near State Route 76, Caltrans confirmed. The ramp from eastbound SR-76 to northbound I-15 would also be closed during the clean up.

Officials did not immediately say what the big rig was hauling or how long the closures would remain in place.

