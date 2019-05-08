× $1M bail set for man accused in home-invasion sex assault

SAN DIEGO — A man accused in a home-invasion sex assault in an Encanto-area neighborhood was charged with four felonies Wednesday, including assault with intent to commit rape.

William Lawrence Davis, 25, allegedly broke in to the victim’s house in the 4100 block of Wunderlin Avenue and attacked her shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday, then stole her cellphone before fleeing, according to San Diego police Lt. Carole Beason.

“SDPD sex-crimes detectives collected evidence from the scene that was tested by the (department’s) crime lab to identify a suspect,” Beason said. She did not disclose the nature of those investigative findings.

Davis faces life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, plus eight years, if convicted of all counts, according to Deputy District Attorney Trisha Amador.

Those charges include assault with intent to commit rape, attempted sodomy, burglary and robbery in connection with Friday’s incident. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, in connection with his Sunday arrest, though police and prosecutors did not disclose how he’s alleged to have resisted capture.

Davis was being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is due back in court May 17 for a readiness conference.