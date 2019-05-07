World Record Whiskeys at “The Whiskey House”

Posted 9:51 AM, May 7, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO--The Guinness World Record for most variety of whiskeys commercially available in the WORLD is right here in San Diego at "The Whiskey House"! Tabitha Lipkin joins us from downtown with more.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.