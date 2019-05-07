Woman charged with murder for fatal freeway crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - A suspected immigrant smuggler was charged with murder Tuesday for allegedly fleeing from the U.S. Border Patrol and crashing the SUV she was driving on state Route 125 in the Otay Ranch area, leaving one of her passengers dead and the other three injured.

Kyleigh Marsay Polite of Sacramento, 29, is accused in the April 25 pursuit which began shortly before 7 a.m.

Personnel with the federal agency saw a group of people suspected of illegally entering the United States get into a silver 2002 Acura MDX off Alta Road in Otay Mesa, USBP spokesman Theron Francisco said.

When the agents tried to pull her over, the driver of the SUV -- later identified as Polite -- allegedly refused to yield, continuing to the north onto SR-125.

Near Olympic Parkway in Chula Vista, the Acura skidded out of control, overturned and rolled side over side several times, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the vehicle, Larry Dean Passmore, 54, of Sacramento, died at the scene, according to prosecutors.

The other passengers -- two men and a woman from Mexico, ages 18, 21 and 25, respectively -- were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital along with Polite for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

Polite was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury or death, but was released on bail shortly after her arrest.

According to DA's spokeswoman Tanya Sierra, Polite was taken into custody following her arraignment Tuesday afternoon and is being held on $2 million bail. She's due back in a Chula Vista courtroom May 13 for a bail review hearing.