Suspects in custody after ‘multiple students’ injured in Denver school shooting
DENVER — Two people were in custody after at least seven students were shot at a STEM school in Denver, said officials.
A third person was “tentatively” a third suspect, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.
“They’re still clearing the school, so we don’t know that yet,” she said. “And we have multiple students that have been injured.”
The school is K-12 and has about 1,800 students, she said.
39.548079 -104.973933