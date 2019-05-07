× Suspects in custody after ‘multiple students’ injured in Denver school shooting

DENVER — Two people were in custody after at least seven students were shot at a STEM school in Denver, said officials.

A third person was “tentatively” a third suspect, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson-Kluth said.

“They’re still clearing the school, so we don’t know that yet,” she said. “And we have multiple students that have been injured.”

The school is K-12 and has about 1,800 students, she said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates