San Diego Unified brick-and-mortar student art gallery in Seaport Village

I convinced Stephanie to play one of my favorite songs from POTC! She’s performing this weekend at the @sdschools new brick-and-mortar art gallery in #SeaportVillage! Open 11-3 this weekend! @fox5sandiego #SoSanDiego pic.twitter.com/R5Vvv8AAiR

— Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) May 7, 2019