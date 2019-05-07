Bong mistaken for rifle pointed out of hotel window; 2 in custody

SAN DIEGO — Two people were taken into custody after a man pointed a bong that looked like a rifle out of the window of a downtown hotel, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a man was seen pointing what appeared to be a rifle out of a window of the Palms Hotel in the 500 block of Park Boulevard in the East Village, according to San Diego police. The object turned out to be a “marijuana smoking device,” police said.

Officers took the man and one other person into custody.

