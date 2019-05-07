Man arrested in armed carjacking of shopper at Fashion Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – After a month-long investigation, police have arrested a suspect in a carjacking at the Fashion Valley Mall.

Victor Resendiz, 35, was arrested Monday at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and booked into jail on suspicion of carjacking.

On March 25 at around 1:30 p.m., Resendiz came up behind a 57-year-old woman who was walking to her car in the west parking lot of the mall, investigators said. He put a knife to her neck and demanded her wallet and car keys and drove off in her 2017 Nissan Sentra sedan, according to police.

Investigators did not say how they linked Resendiz to the carjacking or how they located him at the border.

Anyone with information about the carjacking or Resendiz was asked to contact the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stopper's anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

32.543484 -117.030280