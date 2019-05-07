Housing development opens for homeless veterans

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Housing Commission hosted a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for a housing development for formerly homeless military veterans.

The Alpha Lofts project in Normal Heights will include 52 one-bedroom rental units as well as various services to help formerly homeless residents re- integrate themselves into society. According to the housing commission, rent for the units will remain capped at 50 percent of the city's Area Median Income -- currently $63,400 for a family of four -- for 55 years.

The housing commission broke ground on the project in January 2018, entering into a partnership with the Alpha Project and the Chelsea Investment Corporation to develop a vacant lot into the Alpha Lofts. The Alpha Project will provide supportive services to the development's residents.

The Alpha Lofts development is located at 3808 El Cajon Blvd.

