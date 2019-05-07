Gov. Newsom proposes ending sales tax on diapers, tampons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed eliminating sales taxes on menstrual products and diapers on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Newsom said he will also look to expand a variety of child care services and "double the size of his earlier proposal to create a new income tax credit for low-income parents," according to the Times.

Advocates say the proposal will help struggling women and families in California.

"The cost crisis is the foundational economic and quality of life challenge that California families face. The Parents Agenda helps young families address the cost pressures they face when they look at their family budget," Newsom said. "As anyone who takes care of kids can tell you — these costs add up. From diapers to child care, raising kids is expensive wherever you live. But when you factor in the cost of living here in California, it is close to impossible. That’s why, ahead of the May Revise, we are gathered here today to preview something I’m calling a Parents Agenda. It’s a set of policies in the budget that helps young families address the cost pressures they face when they look at their family budget.”

On Thursday, Newsom will send his new budget to the Legislator.