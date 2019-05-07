Driver returns to scene after hitting man left with serious injuries

SANTEE, Calif. — A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday morning when he was struck by a suspected hit-and-run driver near a Santee intersection, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Riverview Parkway, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. David Buether said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.

The pedestrian, a man whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, 10News reported.

The driver fled the scene following the crash but returned less than 30 minutes later in a different vehicle, the news station reported.

No descriptions of the driver or the vehicle involved were immediately available.