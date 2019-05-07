Construction crew break natural gas line, prompting evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A construction crew cut through a natural gas line in San Ysidro Tuesday, forcing some residents to evacuate and others to shelter inside their homes until the gas leak could be stopped.

The accident happened at around noon in the 200 block of Cottonwood Road.

Firefighters went door to door to warn residents about the gas leak, and San Diego Gas and Electric crews measured the concentration of gas in the air to determine which homes needed to be evacuate. Authorities told students at a nearby school to remain in their classrooms.

Crews were able to cut off gas to the ruptured pipe, but they said that it could take until 3 a.m. to repair the line.