City to hold workshop on proposed new signs for Mission Bay Park

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego will hold a community workshop Tuesday on proposed replacement signs for Mission Bay Park.

Roughly 15 million people visit the park each year and make use of its “meticulously placed” signs to guide them around, according to the city. The city plans to install updated signs that make use of durable materials that won’t degrade when exposed to salt water, sunlight and coastal air.

Workshop attendees will have an opportunity to view the proposed new signs and give feedback on their color palate, design and where they should be placed. Residents can also give feedback on the signs at the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CityofSanDiego or on the neighborhood networking service Nextdoor at nextdoor.com/agency-detail/ca/san-diego/city-of-san-diego.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Mission Bay High School at 2475 Grand Ave.