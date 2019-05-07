City releases eight properties to developers for future housing units

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer made eight city-owned properties available to developers Tuesday to spur the development of roughly 200 new housing units.

The city chose the eight properties after analyzing dozens of properties for their housing development potential and consulting with multiple San Diego City Council offices. The properties could potentially lead to the development of up to 198 housing units with supportive services like health assistance and help retaining housing.

“There’s a big need for permanent supportive housing that provides on- site assistance to seniors, veterans and others who would otherwise struggle trying to live on their own,” Faulconer said. “We’ve also identified sites in neighborhoods across the city to make sure every community is doing its fair share to address the housing crisis.”

The properties are located in six of the council’s nine districts. The city plans to formally issue a request for proposals on five of the properties next month and a second RFP on the remaining properties at a to-be- determined date. The city expects to present the winning proposals to the council later this year.

The eight city-owned properties that will be included in the RFPs are: