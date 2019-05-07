City releases eight properties to developers for future housing units

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer made eight city-owned properties available to developers Tuesday to spur the development of roughly 200 new housing units.

The city chose the eight properties after analyzing dozens of properties for their housing development potential and consulting with multiple San Diego City Council offices. The properties could potentially lead to the development of up to 198 housing units with supportive services like health assistance and help retaining housing.

“There’s a big need for permanent supportive housing that provides on- site assistance to seniors, veterans and others who would otherwise struggle trying to live on their own,” Faulconer said. “We’ve also identified sites in neighborhoods across the city to make sure every community is doing its fair share to address the housing crisis.”

The properties are located in six of the council’s nine districts. The city plans to formally issue a request for proposals on five of the properties next month and a second RFP on the remaining properties at a to-be- determined date. The city expects to present the winning proposals to the council later this year.

The eight city-owned properties that will be included in the RFPs are:

 

Common Name

Site Code

Address/Location

Acres

Council Dist

Current Use

Community Plan

Potential Units

1

3043 Fairmount Avenue

R623-001

3043 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego 92105

0.167

9

Unimproved vacant land

City Heights

6

2

Birch St & Osborn St

T516-001

Birch St, westerly of Osborn St, San Diego 92113

0.174

8

Unimproved vacant land

Southeastern San Diego

5

3

NEC Friars Rd & Colusa St

P317-001

Northeast corner Friars Road & Colusa Street, San Diego 92110

0.29

2

Unimproved vacant land

Linda Vista

17

4

Site 892

P318PM

W. Morena Blvd WLY Vega

Approx .26 acres of .58ac parcel

2

Gravel Parking Lot

Linda Vista

15

5

Site 359

S530-001

K Street, west of 33rd Street and northwesterly of the SD/AZ railroad 92102

0.55

8

Unimproved vacant land

Southeastern San Diego

32

6

Former Mission Hills Library

Q402-001, 002, 003

925 W. Washington St. 92103

0.0189

3

Former Library Building

Uptown

28

7

Serra Mesa Library (former)

O501LB

Sandrock Rd & Hurlbut St

0.336

7

Library

Serra Mesa

29

8

Miramar Ranch Park & Ride

I514-001

12016 Scripps Highlands Drive, San Diego 92131

1.142

5

Parking Lot

Miramar Ranch North

66
