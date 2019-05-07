$18K worth of tools stolen from construction trailer

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities are searching for two men suspected of stealing roughly $18,000 worth of tools from a construction trailer in Chula Vista.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 17, two men broke into the trailer parked at 600 East Palomar Street and got away with a generator, a ground compactor and a hydrostatic pump, according to Chula Vista police.

The men were believed to be driving a stolen 2000 maroon-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with California license plate No. 7D70263. An aftermarket grille guard and push bumper were installed on the front bumper.

Both men are described as Latino and between 20 and 30 years old. One man has a thin build, short dark hair, an earring in his right ear and tattoos on both biceps. The second is heavyset with short dark hair, a mustache and a goatee and was wearing a thick gold chain over his T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of suspects is asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151 or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.