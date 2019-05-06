Special needs teacher arrested on suspicion of having sex with student

SAN DIEGO — A special needs teacher at San Diego High School was arrested Sunday on suspicion of having sex with a teenage student, authorities said.

The victim’s mother called the San Diego Police Department on Wednesday after she found inappropriate text messages from the teacher on her daughter’s phone, police said. Detectives investigated and determined there was a sexual relationship between the teacher and the student that began when the student was 15 years old.

Police arrested Juan Carlos Herrera, 48, on multiple charges, including unlawful sex with a minor and child luring.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Google Map for coordinates 32.720002 by -117.153176.

