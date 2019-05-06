San Diego County gas prices reach a new high

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.10 cents, its highest amount since July 27, 2015.

The average price has increased one cent over the past three days, including a half-cent on Saturday and four-tenths of a cent on Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 32.5 cents higher than one month ago and 43.3 cents greater than one year ago.