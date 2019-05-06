Pregnant woman says boyfriend died shielding her after man opened fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE – Lexi Rivera says her boyfriend gave his life to shelter her and her unborn child when a man started shooting into their white sedan Friday afternoon as they drove in Milwaukee.

"We were holding hands, he just looked at me and covered me," Rivera said.

Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez, died in the shooting, but Rivera said she suffered only a minor injury to her leg thanks to his selfless act.

"We didn't have a chance," Rivera said, recalling the terrifying moments after a driver pulled up to them that afternoon near 27th and Hayes.

"All of a sudden we're at the stop and here he came flying around us, around from my door, cut us off and just wouldn't stop shooting," said Rivera.

Police are now looking for the shooter, who they believe is 23 year-old Victor Cintron Jr.

"I caught a bullet fragment in my leg but other than that, Jose took them all for me," said Rivera.

Loved ones gathered in the spot of the shooting on Saturday to remember a life taken suddenly.

"He protected us all with his life. We're just lost," Rivera said.

Rivera says her boyfriend was a family man, excited for a baby on the way.

"Somebody who respected and loved people was taken because of ignorance," said Rivera.

She said she's both thankful Rivera was there to protect her and heartbroken over his death.

"Keep everybody close and just stop the ignorance, just stop. Our city could be known for so much more," Rivera said.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate as they work to locate Cintron Jr.