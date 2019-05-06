Oysters from Baja California Sur linked to gastrointestinal illness outbreak in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health advised people to avoid eating raw oysters harvested from Estero El Cardon in Baja California Sur, Mexico because they are linked to an gastrointestinal illness outbreak.

Between February and April, twelve people in California have reported illness after eating raw oysters sold by restaurants and retailers in San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties, the department said in a news release.

Shellfish tags are required to identify the source. Consumers should ask the retailer or restaurant about the source if the product is not labeled.

Anyone who gets sick after eating raw oysters should see a doctor and report their illness to the local health department.

To reduce the risk of illness, avoid eating raw and undercooked shellfish, including oysters. If you do eat shellfish, cook it until it reaches an internal temperature of at least 145°F.

