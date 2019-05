× 1 dead following South Bay trolley crash

CHULA VISTA — One person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m..

#MTSAlert first responder activity on the Blue Line near L Street in Chula Vista causing train delays. Running approx 20 minutes behind schedule this AM. Plan ahead. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) May 6, 2019

The MTS Blue Line experienced extensive delays in both directions as a result of the crash.

Video shows the pedestrian dead at the scene.

No details about the victim were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.