Man seriously injured after being hit near North County park

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a pickup truck near a Carlsbad park, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Tierra del Oro Street, right next to Cannon Park, Carlsbad police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was walking eastbound across Carlsbad Boulevard outside a crosswalk when he was struck by an 18-year- old woman driving a Toyota Tacoma northbound on the road, Calderwood said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury, Calderwood said. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The pickup driver remained at the scene and she is not believed to have been intoxicated, Calderwood said, adding that investigators believe the pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the department’s accident investigator at 760-931-2208.