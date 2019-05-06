Man expected to survive after being shot in head in East County drive-by

SAN DIEGO — A 23-year-old man was hospitalized Monday, but was expected to survive, following a shooting in the Lakeside area, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports of a shooting shortly before 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of Camino Canada, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Detective Landon Kuhn.

Three people were in a vehicle traveling southbound on Los Coches Road near Interstate 8 when they saw a white SUV drive up next to them, Kuhn said.

The SUV driver pointed a shotgun at the victim’s vehicle and fired three shots before driving away, the detective said.

“Pellets fired from the shotgun struck a rear passenger in the face and head,” Kuhn said.

The 23-year-old man was alert and conscious when was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Kuhn said.

Authorities were searching for the gunman’s vehicle, described as a white Ford Explorer or Expedition.

No descriptions of the gunman were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect vehicle was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.