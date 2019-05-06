Arson suspected in East County motel fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- An arson investigation was underway after a fire ignited inside a motel room in El Cajon Monday morning.

Fire crews with Heartland Fire & Rescue, Santee Fire and San Miguel Fire were called to the motel at 5:00 a.m. to the motel located in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

Arriving firefighters spotted smoke and fire coming from a downstairs hotel room, said Sonny Saghera with Heartland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within eight minutes. When fighting the blaze, firefighters discovered a man hanging from a bathroom window in the room, Saghera said.

The man was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center with injuries sustained from smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Department.