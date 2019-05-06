A look inside “One Paseo” urban village in Carmel Valley

Posted 10:46 AM, May 6, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO-- One Paseo consists of several women owned dining, shopping, fitness, and beauty services in Carmel Valley! Tabitha Lipkin joins us from this new Urban Village.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.