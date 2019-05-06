25-year-old arrested in Encanto sexual assault, home invasion

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with a home-invasion sex assault that took place last week in an Encanto-area neighborhood.

William Lawrence Davis, 25, allegedly broke in to the victim’s house in the 4100 block of Wunderlin Avenue and attacked her shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday, then stole her cellphone before fleeing, according to San Diego police Lt. Carole Beason.

“SDPD sex-crimes detectives collected evidence from the scene that was tested by the (department’s) crime lab to identify a suspect,” Beason said. She did not disclose the nature of those investigative findings.

Davis was arrested Sunday and booked into San Diego Central Jail early Monday morning on suspicion of burglary, sexual assault and resisting arrest. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

