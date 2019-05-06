× 1 dead, 3 injured in crash on southbound I-805 in North Park

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-car crash on Interstate 805 in North Park early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The violent crash was reported at around 12:51 a.m. just south of El Cajon Boulevard and involved a GMC box-truck that rolled over and collided with a white Kia Optima and a black Mercedes sedan, Sgt. Brent Lawry of California Highway Patrol said.

Pronounced dead at the scene was the Kia Optima driver who CHP said got out of the vehicle and was struck by the black Mercedes.

The incident left the box-truck overturned onto its side and the Mercedes severely mangled.

The solo occupant of the box-truck and the two people in the black Mercedes who were injured in the wreck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CHP said.

Southbound traffic was initially brought to a standstill as firefighters and CHP officers worked to clear the scene with only one lane open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.