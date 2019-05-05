× Mercedes driver flees after hitting 69-year-old, 72-year-old riding moped

SAN DIEGO — Police were searching for a woman who struck two people riding a moped just before noon and fled the scene.

A 69-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were riding their moped east on Meade Avenue near 38th Street in Normal Heights when a woman driving north through the intersection failed to yield to them, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

While Meade Avenue does not have a stop sign at the intersection, 38th Street does. The car was described as an older, black Mercedes SUV.

The female moped rider was taken to a hospital and treated for a fractured femur, Foster said. There was no information on whether the male rider was injured.

Traffic detectives were investigating the crash.