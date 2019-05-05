Man struck by gunfire outside National City home

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A man was transported to a local hospital following a shooting in National City Sunday morning, said police.

Around 5 a.m., the victim was coming home from work when he was approached by at least two gunmen outside his home on Stockman Street located near State Route 54 and Sweetwater Avenue.

The victim and the gunmen were involved in a confrontation when the gunmen fired shots and hit the victim.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, said officials.

A description of the suspects and the victim’s name were not immediately available.