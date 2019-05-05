Local horse owner considers legal action after Kentucky Derby win overturned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Rancho Santa Fe owners of Maximum Security, the horse that finished first at Saturday's Kentucky Derby but later had its victory overturned by stewards' review, told the San Diego Union-Tribune he plans to appeal the decision or even fight it with legal action.

The shocking turn of events Saturday marked the first time in 145 years that the horse that finished first in the Derby was disqualified. Stewards reviewed video footage and determined that Maximum Security, ridden by Luis Saez, had impeded the path of other racers, leading to the disqualification.

Gary West told the U-T via text that he now plans to challenge the ruling however possible, saying stewards have refused to show him the video used in the decision until later in the week. "I think we would appeal to the KY state racing commission and federal court,” West said of his options to fight the ruling.

But local racing experts told FOX 5 Sunday that the decision -- unpopular or not -- was the correct one.

“They made a very difficult, very hard, very unprecedented call. But it was the right call,” said Mac McBride of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. "His horse either heard possibly the roar of the crowd, or possibly screams from the infield, or he saw something to his left from the infield that caused him to shy away.

Maximum Security caused at least three horses to lose position and he deserved to be disqualified. Unfortunately, when you do something like that, you impede others from having their best chance."