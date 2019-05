OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters battled a trailer fire in Oceanside Sunday afternoon.

The Oceanside Firefighters Association posted about the incident on Twitter just after 1:30 p.m.

**WORKING FIRE** E217 OS of a well involved trailer fire. Taking Bahia IC — Oceanside Fire 3736 (@OFA3736) May 5, 2019

After about 20 minutes, officials said the fire was under control.