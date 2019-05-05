At least 13 dead in Russian passenger plane fire

MOSCOW — At least 13 people are dead after a fire broke out aboard an Aeroflot flight in Russia Sunday, the country’s Investigative Committee said.

Two children are among the dead, according to the committee.

The Russian Superjet 100 was flying from Moscow to Murmansk when a fire broke out on board. Aeroflot Flight SU1492 returned to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, making a hard landing, news agency Interfax reported.

Videos on social media show the plane engulfed in flames on the tarmac and people evacuating through emergency slides.

A passenger in a plane waiting to depart Moscow posted this video on Instagram.

The plane had 73 passengers on board, according to TASS.

Aeroflot, the unofficial national airline of Russia, confirmed that the fire occurred but hasn’t commented yet on casualties.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident, it said on its website. The committee routinely conducts investigations into major incidents with loss of life.