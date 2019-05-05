3 hurt in fire at possible Mira Mesa grow house

Posted 7:17 PM, May 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:22PM, May 5, 2019

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled flames at a two-story Mira Mesa home Sunday that officials believe was used for a marijuana grow operation.

Flames broke out at the house on Sunny Meadow Street near Canyon Breeze Road around 6:15 p.m. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.

Officials said the home was being investigated as a possible marijuana grow house, and a Hazmat crew was called to the scene.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.916184 by -117.162341.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.