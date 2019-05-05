3 hurt in fire at possible Mira Mesa grow house

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled flames at a two-story Mira Mesa home Sunday that officials believe was used for a marijuana grow operation.
Flames broke out at the house on Sunny Meadow Street near Canyon Breeze Road around 6:15 p.m. Three people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed.
Officials said the home was being investigated as a possible marijuana grow house, and a Hazmat crew was called to the scene.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
32.916184 -117.162341