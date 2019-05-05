Woman suspected of shooting 2 men after crash in Mid-City

SAN DIEGO — A woman is accused of shooting two men in Mid-City late Sunday afternoon.

Shots rang out on Dafter Place, near Euclid Avenue in the Webster neighborhood, around 3 p.m., SDPD Lt. Erwin Manansala said. Two men were wounded and drove themselves to the hospital.

Police were first called to the area over a hit-and-run involving a Range Rover, but by the time officers showed up, they were told neighbors heard gunshots as well.

After interviewing witnesses, police believe a woman in a black Range Rover was involved in a crash, then shot two men in a black Hyundai, Manansala said. The exact events leading up to the attack were still unclear, however.

The woman was seen getting questioned and giving fingerprints to police before being placed in handcuffs and taken away.

Police handcuff a woman after a double shooting in Webster. We’re told two men were taken to a hospital. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/XDWJnlnu4s — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) May 6, 2019

One man was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the head, but both were expected to survive, according to police.

A third person in the car with the victims was being interviewed by police. Three men in a separate car were “possibly linked” to the shooting and detained for questioning, though their role in the attack wasn’t immediately clear, Manansala said.