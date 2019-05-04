× Young girl rushed to hospital after nearly drowning in pool

SAN DIEGO — A young girl was rushed to the hospital after nearly drowning in a Serra Mesa pool Saturday evening.

Officials said the girl was about two years old.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the Aquatera Apartment Homes around 8 p.m. over reports of a child drowning in a complex pool, San Diego Police Department said. Paramedics gave the girl CPR and said she was alive as they rushed her to Rady Children’s Hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened in the moments before the child ended up in the pool. Police said nothing indicated foul play but that the department’s Child Abuse Unit would investigate as part of standard procedures.

