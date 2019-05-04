Police: Man swings rock, bites cop after trying to torch cousin’s house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An arson suspect did not go down quietly in Chollas View Saturday, fighting with police and injuring an officer before he was finally arrested.

Video of the arrest in shows officers struggling to take an arson suspect into custody.

“Officers contacted a potential suspect that was carrying a gas can,” San Diego Police Lt. Michael Swanson explained. But after being confronted by an officer, the man began to resist and struggle, Swanson said. “(He) attempted to hit officers with a rock, ended up biting one of the officers before they were able to take him into custody."

It all happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when San Diego Police Department received a call from a woman who said she had a fight with her cousin and kicked him out of her garage. She said the man returned, stole a pair of pruning sheers and a handsaw, then used gas to light a fire next to her home and vehicle.

When an officer confronted him, he didn’t cooperate, resisting and fighting officers. One officer was bitten; others had to dodge a rock the man tried to use as a weapon, according to police.

They eventually placed the man in a body wrap and spit hood, then carried him to a cruiser.

The officer who was bitten only suffered minor injuries. The suspect was arrested on several charges including arson, theft and resisting arrest.