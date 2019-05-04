Marvel-themed land set for California Adventure in 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Excitement is building over Disney’s plans for a new Marvel superhero land at the California Adventure theme park, but plenty of details remain up in the air.

Disney says the new land will open, at least in part, by 2020.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy will be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers in what will become a completely immersive Super Hero universe, furthering the evolution of Disney California Adventure park,” the company’s official Disney Parks Blog reports.

The blog post goes on to explain that the new land will center around the existing Guardians of the Galaxy ride (previously the beloved Tower of Terror), and will take over the space used by the now-closed Bugs Life-themed area.

Beyond that, most of the details circulating the internet are unconfirmed speculation.

The writers at a popular (unofficial) Disney blog claimed to get their hands on plans for the land and released the details online.

WDW News Today says blueprints showed off a layout that broke the project into two phases, with one opening in 2020 and another opening later. The land featured a new Spider-Man ride, a central hub, a Doctor Strange meet-and-greet area, an Avengers roller coaster and plenty of shops.

Whether the blog’s blueprints reflect the final plan for the land, of course, remains to be seen.

While it will likely center on beloved Marvel superheros such as Spider-Man, the Hulk and Iron Man, don’t expect the park to be called “Marvel Land,” thanks to a complicated copyright issue, the Los Angeles Times explains. Instead, it will feature a more generic title, or perhaps one focused on the Avengers.