Man crashes, gets pepper sprayed in Border Patrol chase

SAN DIEGO — A man was injured Saturday when he tried to flee from Border Patrol agents who spotted him driving in between the primary and secondary border fences near San Ysidro Saturday.

Agents saw the vehicle around 9:15 a.m. near Goat Canyon, about a mile east of Border Field State Park, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Ralph DeSio said.

The driver sped away when agents tried to make contact with him, but he quickly crashed his vehicle into the secondary border fence.

DeSio said the man, a 31-year-old Mexican national, resisted arrest and agents used pepper spray to subdue him.

The man suffered “multiple injuries,” including abrasions to his arms, head and legs in the struggle, DeSio said, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening. The man was being treated at a local hospital.