‘He gave his love, wholeheartedly’: Family remembers boy killed in East County crash

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — The family of a 13-year-old hit and killed by a car in Lemon Grove spoke with FOX 5 after a packed vigil held in the boy's honor Saturday night.

Trevon "Tre" Harris was hit outside San Miguel Elementary School around 6:30 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

The family is still reeling from Tre's death, but they say his legacy will be a positive one.

"Trevon was such a special kid. He gave his love, wholeheartedly," his mother, Tanya Harris, told FOX 5. "He didn't know how to give just a little. And he always made sure that he helped people. He would tell me the things that he's done, and I'd tell him that I'm proud of him. I was grateful to God when he gave him to me. I thank God, that he gave me 13 years with him."

The family gathered with friends for a candlelight vigil outside the elementary school Saturday night, where loved ones echoed Tanya's memory of a loving boy.

The family is raising money for Trevon's burial services and other community projects with a GoFundMe page.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash Friday night, and drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors.

