Mother killed at her OB home identified by authorities

SAN DIEGO — A mother who was killed at her Ocean Beach home was identified by authorities Saturday.

Heidi Green, 59, of Los Angeles County was killed sometime during overnight hours of May 1, said police.

One of Green’s sons was listed as a person of interest in murder and was spotted running away from the home early Wednesday morning. Officers discovered Green’s body a short time later.

A man called police around 1 a.m. asking officers to check on his mother at the home, on Niagara Avenue near the OB Pier, according to San Diego Police Department. The man said his brother, 36-year-old Daniel Chase McKibben, shared the house with their mother and she had sent a concerning message to a family member.

Her other son went to check on his mother himself when he saw his brother running from the scene. McKibben led police on a foot chase when officers eventually lost sight of him. The man forced his way into the garage and found a woman’s body inside, police said.

SWAT was briefly called to the home to ensure McKibben was not still there. By 7 a.m., officers said the home was clear and that their search for McKibben would continue. Bacon Street and Niagara Avenue were shut down in the immediate area for the investigation.

A few hours later, another SWAT team was sent to another home registered to McKibben near the intersection of Cable Street and Del Mar Avenue. The team cleared that area by 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Thursday morning, a police officer shot and wounded a man who was allegedly trespassing at a home in La Mesa. The trespasser was later identified as McKibben.

According to La Mesa Police, they received a call about a trespasser and the homeowner wanted him removed. When officers arrived, they found McKibben inside the home with a knife. One of the officers fired three shots, hitting McKibben in the hand and shoulder, La Mesa police Lt. Brian Stoney said. He was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to survive, Stoney added. The homeowner was not injured.

