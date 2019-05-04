10 arrested at DUI checkpoint in PB

SAN DIEGO — A sobriety checkpoint in Pacific Beach that ended early Saturday morning resulted in several arrests, police said.

The San Diego Police Department conducted the checkpoint between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday on Garnet Avenue west of Mission Bay Drive, according to SDPD Officer Mark McCullough.

Officers screened almost 400 drivers out of a little under 1,800 who passed through the checkpoint. Of those, police further evaluated 25 drivers, and arrested 10 on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, McCullough said.