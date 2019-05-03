Fire breaks out in Santee riverbed

SANTEE, Calif. — Crews struggled to reach a brush fire in Santee Friday afternoon, but a helicopter doused the flames and kept the fire from spreading.

The flames broke out in a dry, brush-filled stretch of the San Diego River, off Carlton Oaks Drive near Mast Park, around 3 p.m.

Video from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be camping supplies from a homeless encampment nearby.

No homes or other buildings were threatened, but crews were having a difficult time reaching the blaze, Santee Fire Department told FOX 5. No homes were evacuated.

A sheriff’s helicopter started making water drops around 3:15 p.m., filling up at a nearby reservoir. The flames had mostly subsided within another fifteen minutes.