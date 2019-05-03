Fire breaks out in Santee riverbed

Posted 2:57 PM, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:39PM, May 3, 2019

SANTEE, Calif. — Crews struggled to reach a brush fire in Santee Friday afternoon, but a helicopter doused the flames and kept the fire from spreading.

The flames broke out in a dry, brush-filled stretch of the San Diego River, off Carlton Oaks Drive near Mast Park, around 3 p.m.

Video from SkyFOX showed what appeared to be camping supplies from a homeless encampment nearby.

No homes or other buildings were threatened, but crews were having a difficult time reaching the blaze, Santee Fire Department told FOX 5. No homes were evacuated.

A sheriff’s helicopter started making water drops around 3:15 p.m., filling up at a nearby reservoir. The flames had mostly subsided within another fifteen minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.