Teen runs off, goes missing after argument with family in North County

SAN DIEGO — A teen ran off after an argument with his family Thursday and still had not been found the next day.

The boy, 15-year-old Dyland Morris, was with his family near Valley Center Road and Mirar De Valle Road when he ran away Thursday evening, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

The teen does not have friends or family in the area and did not have his wallet or phone.

Morris was described as white and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with blue eyes and light brown hair. Morris was wearing tan pants, a black short sleeve shirt and red tennis shoes. He weighs about 130 pounds, officials said.

Anyone with information on the teen was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.