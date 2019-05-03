Supervisor Kristin Gaspar announces run for re-election

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar announced Friday that she will seek a second term.

Gaspar, the former mayor of Encinitas, is the only member of the current board eligible to run for re-election in 2020. Supervisors Dianne Jacob and Greg Cox will be termed out after spending more than 50 combined years on the board, while supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Jim Desmond were elected to their first four-year term last November.

The announcement quelled speculation that Gaspar may launch a second run for Congress. She finished fifth in the June 2018 primary for the 49th District seat, a race eventually won by Rep. Mike Levin, R-Dana Point.

“Using innovative approaches to government is important to me and serves as a catalyst for the private sector and nonprofits to get more involved,” Gaspar said. “We are changing lives by engaging the community, investing in prevention and working together toward solutions.”

Gaspar represents the board’s District 3, which includes parts of northern San Diego County like Encinitas, Escondido, Del Mar and Solana Beach. Democrats have lined up to run against Gaspar, a Republican, for the technically nonpartisan board.

Terra Lawson-Remer, a former U.S. Treasury Department adviser during the Obama administration, Escondido City Councilwoman Olga Diaz and fire captain and Palomar Health Board member Jeff Griffith are all running against Gaspar.

In response to Gaspar’s announcement, the San Diego County Democratic Party referred to her as a “Trump Republican.”

“Kristin Gaspar can try to make voters forget that she’s spent the last two years supporting Trump’s outrageous border wall and racist, anti- immigrant agenda,” said party Chairman Will Rodriguez-Kennedy. “San Diegans rejected Trump in 2016, and we will make sure that voters know that Kristin Gaspar shares Donald Trump’s values, not ours.”