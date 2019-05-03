× San Diego County average gas price drops slightly

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped two-tenths of a cent Friday to $4.09, after rising seven-tenths of a cent over the previous two days to its highest amount since July 28, 2015.

The average price is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 42.2 cents higher than one month ago and 42.8 cents greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Overall refinery production has increased, but a lag in gasoline imports and continuing issues with some refineries in the state has increased prices,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.