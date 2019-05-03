Police investigate report of bomb threat at SoCal high school

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating a report of a bomb threat at Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.
Authorities were alerted to the situation just after 7 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Eiseman said.
The caller reported a possible bomb threat on the high school’s campus, Eiseman said.
Police were sent to the scene to investigate.
A bomb squad was also en route, Eiseman said.
33.935378 -118.268409