North County dinosaur museum to close its doors this summer

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- One of San Diego County’s most interesting and least known museums is closing its doors for good this summer.

The Roynon Museum of Earth Science & Paleontology in Escondido is is a labor of love for owner Keith Roynon. He found his passion for dinosaurs when he was 6 years old, and he spent decades collecting fossils. Visitors can see thousands of fossils and a number of complete dinosaur skeletons.

But Roynon is 81 years old and he wants to retire. Unfortunately, there is no one to replace him.

If you haven’t had a chance to visit, now may be your last chance. The museum will remain open until June 29.

