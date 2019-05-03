Man suffers gunshot wound steps from local park

Posted 7:44 AM, May 3, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO — A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday morning in the North Park area, police said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 4:20 a.m. from a person who reported a shooting in the 4000 block of Idaho Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

Officers responded to the area and found the 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, Foster said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from SDPD’s mid-city division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.