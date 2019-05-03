Man suffers gunshot wound steps from local park

SAN DIEGO — A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg Friday morning in the North Park area, police said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 4:20 a.m. from a person who reported a shooting in the 4000 block of Idaho Street, San Diego police Officer Sarah Foster said.

Officers responded to the area and found the 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, Foster said.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from SDPD’s mid-city division were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.