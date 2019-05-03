Man admits to sneaking into PB home, assaulting sleeping woman

55-year-old Jeffrey Hanze admitted to assaulting a woman while she slept at her home in Pacific Beach. (Photo: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO — A man who sneaked into a Pacific Beach home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges.

Jeffrey Hanze, 56, is expected to be sentenced on June 3 to nearly 24 years in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto.

Hanze entered his plea to one count each of digital penetration of an unconscious person and hot prowl residential burglary, and also admitted to having a prior serious felony conviction for burglary.

According to Coto, Hanze entered the woman’s bedroom through an open window about 1:45 a.m. last Oct. 1, and the victim awoke to the defendant sexually assaulting her.

Hanze was arrested later that month in Los Angeles County.

