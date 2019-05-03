Man accused in SDSU hate threats released on bail; due in court next week

SAN DIEGO — A man who allegedly made racist criminal threats against a fellow San Diego State University student via social media was out on bail Friday and slated to be arraigned next week.

Martin Jesus Ruiz, 24, was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by university police, according to SDSU officials.

He was initially slated to be arraigned Friday afternoon following his arrest on suspicion of issuing criminal threats and a hate-crime allegation, but following his release, is now due to appear Thursday afternoon at the San Diego Central courthouse.

The suspect allegedly made menacing race-based statements toward a black student on Snapchat. Investigators were able to identify him as a suspect in the case within 48 hours of the purported crime based on his appearance in a posted video and his online handle, authorities said.

In the Snapchat video, a portion of which was posted to Youtube, a man purported to be Ruiz alleges that if he finds the student, “I’m going to find you, you (expletive) monkey and hang you from a tree like an ornament.”

Ruiz, an SDSU student not currently enrolled in classes, was booked into San Diego Central Jail Wednesday.

“I want to reaffirm that we will continue to take allegations of hate crimes seriously and immediately devote resources to the pursuit of the investigation,” SDSU Chief of Police Josh Mays said. “Our goal is to promote a safe and secure environment for all members of our community.”

University President Adela de la Torre described the alleged threats as “fundamentally against who we are as a community.”

“Freedom from discrimination, harassment and violence are basic, fundamental rights, and we refute all instances of intolerance and abusive behaviors,” she said.