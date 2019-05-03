Home invasion, sexual assault reported near elementary school

SAN DIEGO -- Police were investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in San Diego's Encanto neighborhood Friday morning.

The 911 call came in around 6 a.m. from a home on Wunderlin Avenue near the intersection of Broadway and 65th Street, said police.

The home is just steps away from Encanto Elementary School.

In addition to reporting a home break-in, the victim told a neighbor she was assaulted.

Once inside the home, the victim and the attacker exchanged words.

After the verbal confrontation, the  attacker then reached the victim's bed, placed a pillow over her head when she felt the man touch her, said police.

Neighbors told FOX 5 it was terrifying due to the fact that many residents were getting ready for work at the time of the incident.

"It's pretty obvious something bad happened," a neighbor said.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

